Scotiabank Increases Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$13.50

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:TCN traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 18.48. Tricon Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$9.51 and a twelve month high of C$12.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28.

Tricon Capital Group Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

