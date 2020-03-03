Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Service Stream’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

SSM opened at A$2.08 ($1.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.57 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00. Service Stream has a 12 month low of A$1.98 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of A$3.06 ($2.17). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95.

In other Service Stream news, insider Leigh Mackender acquired 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.15 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of A$49,987.50 ($35,452.13). Also, insider Peter Dempsey bought 50,000 shares of Service Stream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of A$118,000.00 ($83,687.94).

About Service Stream

Service Stream Limited accesses, designs, builds, installs, and maintains networks in Australia. It operates through Fixed Communications, Network Construction, and Energy & Water segments. The Fixed Communications segment offers a range of operations and maintenance, and other works services, including customer connections and service assurance, as well as asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation to the owners of fixed-line telecommunication networks.

