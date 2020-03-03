Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities cut Shawcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.40.

Shares of Shawcor stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 166,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,944. The firm has a market cap of $590.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$8.13 and a 12 month high of C$22.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Shawcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$31,453.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at C$82,981.47.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

