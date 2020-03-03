Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at CIBC

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Stantec from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stantec from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stantec from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Stantec from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.60.

Stantec stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$41.72. 250,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,010. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.05. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$26.67 and a 12 month high of C$42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 33.16.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total value of C$2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,684,948.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

