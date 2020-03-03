Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at National Bank Financial

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

STN has been the topic of several other research reports. AltaCorp Capital raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.60.

Shares of TSE:STN traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 33.16. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$26.67 and a twelve month high of C$42.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total transaction of C$2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,684,948.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

