Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $101.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

TGLS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. 20,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.84 million, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

