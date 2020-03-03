Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Announces Earnings Results

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.52 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 97.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. 137,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,923. Tilray has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 3.65.

Get Tilray alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tilray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Tilray from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tilray from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,444.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.