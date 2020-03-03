Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCW. TD Securities cut their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.85 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.24.

TCW traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.87. 304,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,417. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.00. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$1.73. The stock has a market cap of $255.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

