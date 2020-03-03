Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.85 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.24.

Shares of TCW traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.87. 304,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,417. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$0.71 and a 52-week high of C$1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.00. The company has a market cap of $255.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

