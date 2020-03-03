United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

United Fire Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 377.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 240.0%.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

UFCS traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $40.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,113. The firm has a market cap of $959.72 million, a P/E ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 0.03. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.94.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $289.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.00 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFCS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.