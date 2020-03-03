Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.80-3.10 EPS.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,644. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $687.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.86 per share, with a total value of $41,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,466,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,844,236.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $28,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463,553 shares in the company, valued at $41,872,251.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

