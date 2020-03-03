Value Partner Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 559,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 4.2% of Value Partner Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Shares of JNJ traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,659,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,685,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.