ValuEngine Upgrades Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE SF traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.79. 32,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $49.63 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,285,697.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $245,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,284.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,267 in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,460,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,897,000 after acquiring an additional 92,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,073,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,912,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 137,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,501,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,492,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,259 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

