Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $1,376,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.59. 13,659,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,685,153. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.19 and a 200 day moving average of $138.05. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $354.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

