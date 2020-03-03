Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 104,590 Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 104,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on DEA. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $211,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

