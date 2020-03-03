Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 162,460 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 162,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054,145 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,134,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after purchasing an additional 154,194 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,276,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,235. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.