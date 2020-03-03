Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of UniFirst as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in UniFirst by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in UniFirst by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

UNF traded down $5.32 on Tuesday, hitting $182.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.75. UniFirst Corp has a 12 month low of $134.16 and a 12 month high of $217.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $159,980.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $74,759.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,167. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

