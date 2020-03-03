Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 41,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Several research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $54.01. 2,775,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,371. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

