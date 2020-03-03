Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 32,284 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

AGCO stock traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.03. 437,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

