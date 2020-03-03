Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 53,716 Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Arcosa at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACA traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 437,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,799. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Arcosa Inc has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $446.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

