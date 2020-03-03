Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 434.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,056 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $77.24. 3,897,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $67.94 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. Research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

In other Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

