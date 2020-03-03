Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $201,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 763,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.65.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HE. Guggenheim began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

