Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.60 Million in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 549.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 150,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 127,310 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WERN. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.23.

Shares of WERN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,410. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $40.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

