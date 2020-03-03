Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.65 Million in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,304 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,544.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NYSE LPX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -363.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

