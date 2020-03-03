Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,671.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,898,900. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

THG traded down $3.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.56. 288,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $113.08 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.66. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

