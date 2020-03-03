Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.44. The company had a trading volume of 212,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.35. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

