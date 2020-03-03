Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,066.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MHK traded down $3.64 on Tuesday, hitting $117.22. 1,299,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $156.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

