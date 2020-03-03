Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 430.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after acquiring an additional 884,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,412,000 after buying an additional 265,055 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 817,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,627,000 after buying an additional 196,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,034,000 after buying an additional 166,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,806,000 after buying an additional 141,765 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on POR. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.86. The stock had a trading volume of 720,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.32. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

