Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 234,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Lexington Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 35,528 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 818,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 103,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. 4,125,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,187. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

