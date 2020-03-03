Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 459.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,322 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 9.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.37. 5,701,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $68.16 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $88.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

