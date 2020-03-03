Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $2.43 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.87. 3,277,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,164. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.10.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

