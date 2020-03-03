Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $2.62 Million Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after buying an additional 32,929 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 11.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 33,910 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.5% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 921,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIV. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.53. 2,479,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $832,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,618 in the last three months. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

