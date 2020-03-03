Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.17), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%.

NASDAQ WVE traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.30. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $89,890.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,100.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $25,025.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,620 shares of company stock valued at $138,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

