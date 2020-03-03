White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,280.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,858,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 47,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,450,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,621,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3,817.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,000.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,921. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,115.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,094.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.51. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $903.50 and a 12-month high of $1,168.21.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.