11,000 Shares in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,108,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in CME Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,990 shares of company stock worth $9,964,682. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $7.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.85. 1,426,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.43. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

