3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $1,552,000. TL Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock traded up $7.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.60. 3,629,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.57.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.