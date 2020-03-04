4,000 Shares in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,376,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 820.2% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cfra downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.68.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $29.05 on Wednesday, reaching $569.63. The company had a trading volume of 406,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,895. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $410.35 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $574.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

