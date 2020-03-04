47,200 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $219,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628,927 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,188 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $91,226,000 after acquiring an additional 102,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,427.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $80,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,921 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,130,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 399,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,646,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,963,000 after acquiring an additional 195,353 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCX. ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. 19,074,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,021,476. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

