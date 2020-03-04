AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd alerts:

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,696. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.