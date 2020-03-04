Altagas’ (ALA) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Altagas (TSE:ALA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Altagas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.90.

Shares of TSE:ALA traded up C$0.87 on Tuesday, reaching C$21.66. The company had a trading volume of 800,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,380. Altagas has a twelve month low of C$17.31 and a twelve month high of C$22.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

