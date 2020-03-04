Altagas’ (ALA) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2020

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Altagas (TSE:ALA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Altagas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.90.

Shares of TSE:ALA traded up C$0.87 on Tuesday, reaching C$21.66. The company had a trading volume of 800,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,380. Altagas has a twelve month low of C$17.31 and a twelve month high of C$22.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Analyst Recommendations for Altagas (TSE:ALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit