Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.45 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

AMBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ambac Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

