Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ambarella updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $36,094.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,558.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $192,580.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 930,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,379,055.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,808 shares of company stock worth $724,919. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ambarella from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ambarella from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

