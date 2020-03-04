American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,757,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 623,626 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of American International Group worth $90,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,769,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,704,000 after purchasing an additional 67,462 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,011,000 after purchasing an additional 174,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.44. 5,811,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

