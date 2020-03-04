Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.59.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,245.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.34. 54,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,175. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

