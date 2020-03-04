Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 373,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,311 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $76,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. New Street Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,256.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,559.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,428 shares of company stock worth $14,155,937 over the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $7.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.64. The company had a trading volume of 497,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,291. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $173.31 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.53 and its 200-day moving average is $217.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

