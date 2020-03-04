Ark Restaurants Corp (ARKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

ARKR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $43.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ark Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, CEO Michael Lawrence Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.