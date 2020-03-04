Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given a C$13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AX.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.53.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock traded up C$0.75 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.26. 473,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,057. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$10.36 and a 1-year high of C$12.83. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.12.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

