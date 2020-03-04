Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AX.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.53.

Shares of AX.UN traded up C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.26. 473,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,057. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$10.36 and a 52 week high of C$12.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

