Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE AUP opened at C$24.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.51. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$4.70 and a 1-year high of C$28.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Senior Officer Dennis Bourgeault sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.08, for a total transaction of C$120,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,779,295.28. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,010.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

