Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2020

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 3,576.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,550. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $337.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Several research firms have commented on AUTL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?

Earnings History for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

